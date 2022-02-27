SL Navy arrests 8 Indian fishermen
Eight fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy early on Sunday while fishing off Katchatheevu, a fisheries department official said here.
Many fishermen had set out for fishing in mechanised boats from here on February 26 and even as they were engaged in fishing in the Palk Strait, Sri Lankan naval personnel arrived and apprehended eight fishermen, a fisheries department official told reporters.
Fishing nets were also cut and thrown away by the Naval personnel, according to fishermen associations here.
The fresh round of arrest of fishermen by the neighbouring country has caused tension and anxiety among fishers here and they have demanded that the government take steps to find a permanent solution to the vexatious issue.
