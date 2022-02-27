Left Menu

Ukraine pipeline operator says gas transit is normal

Reuters | Updated: 27-02-2022 12:26 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 12:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The transit of Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine continues normally and the pipeline has not been damaged by any blasts, Ukraine's gas pipeline operator said on Sunday.

Earlier, Ukrainian officials had said Russian troops blew up a gas pipeline in the northeastern region of Kharkiv but it was unclear if the affected section was part of a transit pipeline or a regional distribution network.

