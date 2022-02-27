Ukraine pipeline operator says gas transit is normal
Reuters | Updated: 27-02-2022 12:26 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 12:12 IST
The transit of Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine continues normally and the pipeline has not been damaged by any blasts, Ukraine's gas pipeline operator said on Sunday.
Earlier, Ukrainian officials had said Russian troops blew up a gas pipeline in the northeastern region of Kharkiv but it was unclear if the affected section was part of a transit pipeline or a regional distribution network.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Australians in Ukraine should seek way out as situation dangerous - PM
New Zealand urges its citizens in Ukraine to leave immediately
US State Secy Blinken and EAM Jaishankar review ties; discuss Russia-Ukraine crisis
WRAPUP 13-U.S. and allies tell citizens to leave Ukraine as Russia could invade 'at any time'
US to evacuate Ukraine embassy amid Russian invasion fears