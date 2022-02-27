Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Dhami thanks PM Modi for bringing back stranded Indian students safely from Ukraine

Amid rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing back Indian students safely from war-hit Ukraine.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 27-02-2022 13:17 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 13:17 IST
Uttarakhand CM Dhami thanks PM Modi for bringing back stranded Indian students safely from Ukraine
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (ANI/Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing back Indian students safely from war-hit Ukraine. The chief minister said that with the efforts of the Central government, students are coming back to their homeland safely. Three students of Uttarkhand are one of them who returned to their homeland.

"I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all the officers associated with this. We are making continuous efforts for other students who are yet to be brought back," said Dhami while speaking to ANI. Dhami on Saturday said a total of 188 students from Uttarakhand are stranded in Ukraine.

Earlier on Friday, a number of explosions were heard in the capital city of Ukraine as the Russian special military operation entered the second day, local media reported. On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions -- Donetsk and Luhansk -- as independent entities. Later, Putin ordered special military operations "to protect" the people in the Donbas region.

Several countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations and imposed sanctions on Moscow.Amid the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, several airlines are operating special flights, including Air India. A special evacuation flight of Air India carrying 250 Indians landed at the Delhi airport in the early hours of Sunday. Air India's AI-1942 has been operated as a special charter flight from Bucharest to Delhi Airport. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial disparities widen with Omicron infections; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial dispar...

 Global
2
NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fainter stars

NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fai...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global
4
NASA selects artificial gravity habitats and 16 other futuristic space tech concepts for study

NASA selects artificial gravity habitats and 16 other futuristic space tech ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022