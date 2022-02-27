Left Menu

Mumbai power outage affects local train movement

Local train movement was affected between Andheri and Churchgate after the power outage from 9.42 am.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-02-2022 13:36 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 13:36 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Local train movement was affected between Andheri and Churchgate after the power outage from 9.42 am. However, the services were restored after an interim measure supply from the Jogeshwari substation was extended.

"There was no train movement between Churchgate and Andheri from 9.42 am due to the failure of the M/s TATA power supply," said a statement by the Western Railways. However, as an interim measure supply was extended from the Jogeshwari substation and Services were restored at 10.44 am, added the statement.

"The power supply was restored at 10.53 am. Train No 12954 August Kranti Rajdhani Express arrived late at Mumbai Central by approximately 30 minutes," as per the statement. Approximately 50 suburban trains were cancelled and 140 trains delayed, added the statement.

"Today morning, the MSETCL transmission line from Kalwa to Trombay had massive voltage fluctuations, causing tripping of Trombay Salsette-1 on overload," said the statement. (ANI)

