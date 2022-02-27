Gazprom says Russian gas exports via Ukraine to Europe continue normally
Kremlin-controlled energy giant Gazprom said on Sunday that Russian gas exports via Ukraine to Europe continued normally, in line with requests from customers.
It said requests for gas via the route stand at 107.5 million cubic metres as of Sunday.
