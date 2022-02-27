Putin thanks Russian special forces for fulfilling their 'heroic' duty in Ukraine
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-02-2022
President Vladimir Putin on Sunday thanked Russia's special forces, singling out those who are "heroically fulfilling their military duty" in Ukraine, in a televised address that was also published on the Kremlin website.
Russian forces have attacked oil and gas facilities in Ukraine, sparking huge explosions, officials said on Sunday, as Western allies prepared new sanctions, including banishing key Russia banks from the main global payments system.
