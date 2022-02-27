Left Menu

UK to press for more sanctions at G7 meeting, says foreign minister

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-02-2022 16:15 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 16:08 IST
Liz Truss Image Credit: Flickr
British foreign minister Liz Truss said on Sunday she would press for further measures against Russia, particularly in cutting off their oil and gas supplies, at a meeting with her counterparts in the G7 group of rich nations. "It doesn't end here," Truss told Times Radio referring to the West's move to block certain Russian banks' access to the SWIFT international payment system.

"I've got a meeting today with my G7 counterparts I am going to be pressing for further tightening against Russia, particularly including the access to Russian oil and gas," she said, warning Russian leaders they could be prosecuted for war crimes.

