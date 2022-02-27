Left Menu

Iran rejects deadline, 'politically-motivated' claims in nuclear talks - TV

Iran said on Sunday it will not accept any deadline set by the West to revive its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers and wants "politically-motivated" claims by U.N. watchdog IAEA about Tehran’s nuclear work to be dropped, Iranian state TV reported. "We have answered the agency's (IAEA) questions or politically-motivated claims ... "Iran accepts no deadlines."

Iran said on Sunday it will not accept any deadline set by the West to revive its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers and wants "politically-motivated" claims by U.N. watchdog IAEA about Tehran’s nuclear work to be dropped, Iranian state TV reported.

"We have answered the agency's (IAEA) questions or politically-motivated claims ... that we think were baseless. These dossiers should be closed," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said, according to state TV's website. "Iran accepts no deadlines."

