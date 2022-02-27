Maha govt orders high-level probe into power outage in parts of Mumbai

A high-level probe has been ordered after many parts of Mumbai faced a power outage on Sunday morning, Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut said. Many areas in the financial capital, including residential pockets of Dadar, Matunga, Sion, among others, experienced power disruption for over an hour in the morning. The power started getting restored from 11 AM, officials had said. The power outage also resulted in the halting of local train services on the Western Railway line between Churchgate and Andheri stations. In a statement, Raut said that he was in constant touch throughout the day with concerned officials including those from Tata Power. ''I instructed the officials to ensure restoration of the power supply at the earliest and also took stock of the work in progress at regular intervals. The power supply was restored in 70 minutes. The government has taken serious note of the incident and a high-level probe has been ordered. Those found guilty will be punished,'' the minister said.

Earlier in the day, officials had blamed supply disruption from Tata Power for the difficulties.

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), the civic power and transport undertaking, which supplies power to the island city, said there was tripping of a 220 kV transmission line from Mulund to Trombay which resulted in its consumers not getting power. Power outages are rare in Mumbai and its satellite towns with the power grids equipped to supply electricity 24 hours.

