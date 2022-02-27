Here's what you need to know about the Ukraine crisis right now: HEADLINES

* Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his military command to put Russia's deterrence forces - a reference to units which include nuclear arms - on high alert, citing aggressive statements by NATO leaders and economic sanctions. The U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations said the move was an unacceptable escalation. * Russian military vehicles pushed into Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv on Sunday, on a fourth day of fighting in the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two.

* Russia has attacked Ukrainian oil and gas facilities, sparking huge explosions. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukrainian forces were holding off Russian troops advancing on the capital Kyiv. * Zelenskiy said the night had been brutal, with shelling of civilian infrastructure and attacks on everything, including ambulances.

* Ukrainian and Russian officials will meet for talks at a venue on the Belarusian border with Ukraine, Zelenskiy's office said on Sunday. The Kremlin earlier sent a diplomatic delegation to Belarus, which it said was awaiting talks with Ukrainian officials. Ukraine quickly rejected the offer, saying Belarus had been complicit in the invasion. * Western allies have announced sweeping sanctions against Russia, including barring some key banks from the SWIFT payments system. The move will inflict a crippling economic blow to Moscow but also hurt Western companies and banks.

* Russian exports of commodities from oil and metals to grains will be severely disrupted by the sanctions, dealing a blow to Russia's economy and hurting the West with a spike in prices and inflation, traders and analysts said. * Kremlin-controlled energy giant Gazprom said on Sunday that Russian gas exports via Ukraine to Europe continued normally, in line with requests from customers.

* At least 198 Ukrainians, including three children, have been killed in Russia's invasion, the head of Ukraine's Health Ministry was quoted as saying. A United Nations relief agency said its estimates showed at least 64 civilians had been killed among 240 civilian casualties, but that the real numbers were likely "considerably higher". * People fleeing war in Ukraine poured into central Europe, with queues at border crossings stretching for kilometres after the invasion pushed nearly 400,000 people to seek safety abroad. Pope Francis called for humanitarian corridors to help refugees out of Ukraine.

* Zelenskiy said his nation had submitted an application against Russia to the International Court of Justice. * In a sea of blue and yellow flags and banners, protesters around the world expressed support for the people of Ukraine and called on governments to do more to help Kyiv, punish Russia and avoid a broader conflict.

* European countries from Sweden to France said they were preparing to close their airspace to Russian planes. Australia's Qantas is opting to use an alternative flight path between Darwin and London that avoids Russian airspace, while Wizz Air has temporarily suspended all flights to and from Russia. * Turkey called Russia's invasion of Ukraine a "war" on Sunday in a rhetorical shift that could pave the way for the NATO member nation to enact an international pact limiting Russian naval passage to the Black Sea.

QUOTES - "This is terror. They are going to bomb our Ukrainian cities even more, they are going to kill our children even more subtly. This is the evil that has come to our land and must be destroyed," Zelenskiy said on a short video message.

- "We will hold Russia to account and collectively ensure that this war is a strategic failure for Putin," the leaders of the European Commission, France, Germany, Italy, Britain, Canada and the United States wrote. (Editing by William Mallard, Mark Potter, Christina Fincher and Jan Harvey)

