In policy shift, Finland approves field guns export by Estonia to Ukraine

Finland is to allow neighbouring Estonia to export to Ukraine Soviet-origin howitzer field guns, which were previously sold to Estonia by Finland but could not legally be sold onwards, the Finnish government said on Sunday.

The decision came as a policy shift from Finland, which is not a NATO member, shares a long border with Russia and has previously maintained a policy of not allowing weapon exports to war zones.

Finland will also directly donate 2,000 bulletproof vests, 2,000 helmets and two first aid units to Ukraine, Defence Minister Antti Kaikkonen told reporters on Sunday after a government meeting.

