Maratha quota: End fast, Dy CM tells Rajya Sabha MP Sambhajiraje

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday asked Rajya Sabha MP Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje to end his fast seeking quota in jobs and education for the Maratha community.

Later in the day, state health minister Rajesh Tope said Sambhajiraje was weak but his vital parameters were normal, adding that health teams have been deputed to examine him every six hours.

Pawar told reporters the MVA government in the state will do all it can to ensure the welfare of the Maratha community.

State Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil visited Sambhajiraje at the protest site during the day.

The Rajya Sabha MP is on a hunger strike here since Saturday and has accused the state government of failing to fulfill assurances given to the Maratha community and the Centre of not doing away with the 50 per cent cap on quota.

On Saturday evening, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray chaired a meeting of the cabinet sub committee on Maratha quota and directed that the state OBC commission be set up immediately to study the backwardness of the community.

The CM also asked the cabinet sub committee to ensure implementation of various welfare schemes for the community.

