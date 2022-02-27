Ukraine official calls on Russian, Belarusian soldiers to put down arms
Reuters | Updated: 27-02-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 20:41 IST
An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appealed to Russian and Belarusian soldiers and officers on Sunday to defy "criminal" orders and put down their weapons in the fight with Ukraine.
"We believe in you and count on your courage, honour and prudence, which will allow you to make an important personal choice in this biblical-like time of tension," Oleksiy Arestovych said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukrainian
- Ukraine
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- Belarusian
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Australians in Ukraine should seek way out as situation dangerous - PM
New Zealand urges its citizens in Ukraine to leave immediately
US State Secy Blinken and EAM Jaishankar review ties; discuss Russia-Ukraine crisis
WRAPUP 13-U.S. and allies tell citizens to leave Ukraine as Russia could invade 'at any time'
US to evacuate Ukraine embassy amid Russian invasion fears