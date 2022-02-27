Ukraine official calls on Russian, Belarusian soldiers to put down arms

An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appealed to Russian and Belarusian soldiers and officers on Sunday to defy "criminal" orders and put down their weapons in the fight with Ukraine.

"We believe in you and count on your courage, honour and prudence, which will allow you to make an important personal choice in this biblical-like time of tension," Oleksiy Arestovych said.

