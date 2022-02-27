Left Menu

Two held for stabbing friend in Delhi's Paschim Vihar

Two people were arrested for allegedly stabbing their friend after a quarrel over a knife turned deadly in Dehli's Paschim Vihar area on Sunday, the police said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2022 20:55 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 20:55 IST
Two held for stabbing friend in Delhi's Paschim Vihar
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two people were arrested for allegedly stabbing their friend after a quarrel over a knife turned deadly in Dehli's Paschim Vihar area on Sunday, the police said. The victim, Sanjay (26), a resident of Udyog Nagar Jhuggi was brought to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangolpuri in an unconscious condition. However, he succumbed to his injuries during the treatment. A murder case was registered following the medico-legal case (MLC) report which said that the injury was sharp and fatal.

During the course of the investigation, the police found that Sagar's friends Pawan and Vijay arrived at Udyog Nagar Jhuggi on a motorcycle and later called the 26-year-old. "Sanjay reached the spot where Pawan and Nikhil were already present. They were drinking beer. After some time, an argument started between Sanjay and Pawan and their verbal exchange turned to a physical quarrel during which Pawan attacked Sanjay with a knife and stabbed Sanjay on his stomach," the police said.

The accused Pawan ran away from the spot with Nikhil on the motorcycle. The police recovered a knife, bloodstained clothes of the accused, a mobile phone and a motorcycle that belonged to Nikhil. (ANI)

