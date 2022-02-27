Left Menu

J-K police arrests LeT terrorist in Anantnag

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday arrested an active terrorist of proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

ANI | Anantnag (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 27-02-2022 22:17 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 22:17 IST
J-K police arrests LeT terrorist in Anantnag
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday arrested an active terrorist of proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). In an official statement, the police said that they have recovered incriminating materials and a pistol from the possession of the terrorist.

Police said that during surprise naka checking in Anantnag, the movement of a suspicious person was noticed, who was apprehended tactfully by the alert police party. He has been identified as Shahid Thoker, son of Mohd Iqbal Thoker, resident of Nossipora Keegam Shopian.

As per police records, the arrested terrorist is a categorized terrorist as he had recently joined the terror folds of proscribed terror outfit LeT. A case was registered under relevant sections of law. Further investigation into the matter is in progress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fainter stars

NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fai...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial disparities widen with Omicron infections; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial dispar...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022