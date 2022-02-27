Britain's BP says to exit stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft

BP said on Sunday it had decided to exit its 19.75 % stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

BP Chief Executive Bernard Looney, who will step down from the Rosneft board, said in a statement that the invasion "caused us to fundamentally rethink BP's position with Rosneft."

