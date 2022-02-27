Left Menu

UK minister Kwarteng welcomes BP's exit from Rosneft, speaks of "wake up call"

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-02-2022 23:06 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 23:04 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said on Sunday he welcomed BP's decision to exit its 19.75% stake in Russian state-controlled oil firm Rosneft in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine must be a wake up call for British businesses with commercial interests in (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's Russia," he said on Twitter.

