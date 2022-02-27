UK minister Kwarteng welcomes BP's exit from Rosneft, speaks of "wake up call"

Britain's business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said on Sunday he welcomed BP's decision to exit its 19.75% stake in Russian state-controlled oil firm Rosneft in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine must be a wake up call for British businesses with commercial interests in (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's Russia," he said on Twitter.

