Saudi crown prince, France's Macron discuss energy market impact of Ukraine crisis

The Saudi crown prince and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed on Sunday the impact of the Ukraine crisis on energy markets, Ekhbariya TV reported on Sunday.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud stressed in a phone call with Macron the kingdom's keenness on the stability and balance of oil markets and its commitment to the OPEC+ agreement, the state-owned TV channel added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)