Saudi crown prince, France's Macron discuss energy market impact of Ukraine crisis
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 28-02-2022 03:02 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 02:59 IST
- Country:
- France
The Saudi crown prince and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed on Sunday the impact of the Ukraine crisis on energy markets, Ekhbariya TV reported on Sunday.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud stressed in a phone call with Macron the kingdom's keenness on the stability and balance of oil markets and its commitment to the OPEC+ agreement, the state-owned TV channel added.
