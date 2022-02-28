Left Menu

Kerala lifts COVID-19 restrictions, theatres to open with 100 pc occupancy

Noting the declining number of COVID-19 cases, the Kerala government on Sunday lifted certain restrictions in the state and decided to allow 100 per cent occupancy in theatres.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 28-02-2022 03:16 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 03:16 IST
Kerala lifts COVID-19 restrictions, theatres to open with 100 pc occupancy
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Noting the declining number of COVID-19 cases, the Kerala government on Sunday lifted certain restrictions in the state and decided to allow 100 per cent occupancy in theatres. In its order, the state government allowed bars, hotels, restaurants and theatres to function with full occupancy.

The order also stated that meetings and training can be held offline in government and private sectors if required. Kerala reported 3,581 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global
3
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
4
We want to know where COVID came from. But it’s too soon to expect miracles

We want to know where COVID came from. But it’s too soon to expect miracles

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022