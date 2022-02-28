Here's what you need to know about the Ukraine crisis right now: HEADLINES

* President Vladimir Putin put Russia's nuclear deterrent on high alert on Sunday in the face of a barrage of Western reprisals for his war on Ukraine, which said it had repelled Russian ground forces attacking its biggest cities. * Ukrainian and Russian officials were due to hold talks at a venue on the Belarusian border with Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office said on Sunday.

* European nations and Canada moved on Sunday to shut their airspace to Russian aircraft. * Japan will join the United States and other Western countries in blocking certain Russian banks' access to the SWIFT international payment system.

* U.S. equity futures sank with the euro while the safe-haven dollar and yen were in demand on Monday after Western nations imposed fresh sanctions on Russia. The Russian rouble plunged nearly 20% to a record low versus the dollar. * Energy major BP opened a new front in the West's campaign to isolate Russia's economy, with its decision to quit the oil-rich country the most aggressive move yet by a company in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

* The European Union will tighten sanctions on Russia, target Russian ally Belarus with measures and fund weapons for Ukraine to help it defend itself against Russia's invasion, top EU officials said on Sunday. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation". * Russia has attacked Ukrainian oil and gas facilities, sparking huge explosions.

* At least 352 civilians, including 14 children, had been killed since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Ukraine's health ministry said on Sunday, with 1,684 people wounded. * People fleeing Ukraine poured into central Europe, with queues at border crossings stretching for kilometres after the invasion pushed nearly 400,000 people to seek safety abroad.

* More than 5,500 people have been detained at various anti-war protests in Russia since the invasion began. * Ukraine lodged a case against Russia at world court, citing erroneous allegations of genocide against Kyiv.

