Kazakhstan delays forex trading session, may suspend completely

Reuters | Almaty | Updated: 28-02-2022 09:11 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 09:11 IST
Kazakhstan Stock Exchange will delay the start of Kazakh tenge-U.S. dollar trading until 3 p.m. (0900 GMT) on Monday and may, together with the central bank, decide to suspend tenge-dollar trades altogether, the bourse said.

The Russian rouble, which the tenge often follows, plunged to an all-time low on Monday, and the dollar soared against nearly all peers after Western nations announced fresh sanctions to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, and Russian President Vladimir Putin put the country's nuclear-armed forces on high alert.

