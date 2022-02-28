Left Menu

7 Uttarakhand students return from Ukraine

Seven students from Uttarakhand who are studying in Ukraine, returned to Dehradun early Monday morning.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 28-02-2022 09:44 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 09:44 IST
Students after returning from Ukraine (photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
According to Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the students were evacuated from Ukraine on Flight AI 1942 and reached the state at 6 am.

The students include Tamanna Tyagi, Prerna Bisht, Shivani Joshi, Attaulla Malik, Mohammad Mukarram, and Urvashi Jantwal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

