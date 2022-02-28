Left Menu

Over 100 students return from Ukraine, Gujarat CM Patel greets them

Nearly 100 students from Gujarat, who are studying in various universities of Ukraine, were welcomed by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday morning as they arrived in Gandhinagar.

Updated: 28-02-2022 10:06 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 10:06 IST
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel welcoming a student who returned from Ukraine . Image Credit: ANI
Nearly 100 students from Gujarat, who are studying in various universities of Ukraine, were welcomed by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday morning as they arrived in Gandhinagar. These students landed from Ukraine in Mumbai and Delhi under Operation Ganga and were brought back to Gujarat in Volvo buses.

Last evening, as many as seven students reached Rajkot after they were evacuated from the war-torn country. In Vadodara, 17 students, studying in Ukraine reached the city.

Parents and teachers expressed relief and happiness after their wards returned home. (ANI)

