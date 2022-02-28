Left Menu

Bajrang Dal activist murder: Schools, Colleges in Shivamogga reopen after being shut for week

Schools and colleges in Shivamogga, which were closed for one week in Shivamogga following the murder of Bajrang Dal activist, reopened on Monday.

ANI | Shivamogga (Karnataka) | Updated: 28-02-2022 11:24 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 11:24 IST
Schools and colleges in Shivamogga, which were closed for one week in Shivamogga following the murder of Bajrang Dal activist, reopened on Monday. The Shivamogga district administration on Sunday evening restricted movement of people between 7 pm and 6 am till March 4, said R Selvamani, deputy commissioner, Shivamogga district. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC have been extended till March 4.

The Karnataka government had ordered the closure of schools and colleges in the state following the death of Harsha. The state police have arrested eight people in the murder of the Bajrang Dal activist. Niskhal, first-year PU student, DVS Independent Pre-University college, said, "Our learning has been impacted since COVID-19 pandemic. Now also the schools and colleges were closed for a week due to the murder of Harsha. As the schools and colleges are reopening, we are happy that we will be able to attend offline classes." (ANI)

