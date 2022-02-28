Left Menu

International flights to remain suspended till further orders, says DGCA

Scheduled international commercial passenger services to and from India will remain suspended till further orders, the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2022 12:12 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 12:12 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Scheduled international commercial passenger services to and from India will remain suspended till further orders, the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Monday. In partial modification of circular dated 26.11.2021, the competent authority has decided to extend the suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India till further orders. This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA, the aviation regulator said DGCA said in the circular.

The DGCA further said that the flights under bubble arrangement will be not be affected. The ban on scheduled international passenger flights in India was in effect till February 28 this year.

Due to the COVID pandemic, international flights have been suspended in India since March 23, but special passenger flights have been functioning since July 2020 under bilateral air bubble arrangements. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

