Tough sanctions on Russia knock 3% off European stock futures

European stock index futures plummeted on Monday as Western countries imposed tough new sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, while soaring oil prices fed into fears of runaway inflation.

By 0656 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 slumped 3.4%. German DAX futures dropped 3.3%, while UK's FTSE futures fell 1.6%. Crude oil jumped almost 5% while Russia's rouble plunged nearly 30% to a record low after Western nations imposed sanctions including blocking big Russian banks from the SWIFT global payments system.

Adding to nerves, President Vladimir Putin put Russia's nuclear deterrent on high alert in the face of a barrage of Western reprisals. Goldman Sachs forecast European headline inflation to rise sharply to 5% in 2022 and said the crisis could shave off as much as 0.4% of euro area GDP this year.

Shares of London-listed energy major BP will be in focus when markets open for trading, after the biggest foreign investor in Russia said it was abandoning its stake in state oil company Rosneft at a cost of up to $25 billion.

