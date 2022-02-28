Left Menu

Lessons on Karnataka's brave women to be included in school syllabus: CM Bommai

Lessons on brave women of the State like Belavadi Mallamma, Kitturu Rani Chennamma and Rani Abbakka would be included in the school syllabus to enable the next generation to know about their valour, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday.

ANI | Hubballi (Karnataka) | Updated: 28-02-2022 12:40 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 12:40 IST
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
Lessons on brave women of the State like Belavadi Mallamma, Kitturu Rani Chennamma and Rani Abbakka would be included in the school syllabus to enable the next generation to know about their valour, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday. The chief minister was speaking after inaugurating the 374th anniversary celebrations of Belavadi Mallamma's victory over the Maratha army.

"Initiatives would be taken for comprehensive development of Belavadi. Yesterday we celebrated the 350th anniversary of Keladi Chennamma's Coronation. Women's contribution for Karnataka's glory is immense. The younger generation should know about it. We should make the coming generations learn about brave women of our State like Kitturu Chennamma. Mega events would be organised in Belavadi next year as part of the celebrations," Bommai said. Panchamasali Seer Jagadguru Sri Vachanananda Swamiji has immense knowledge about the growth of Belavadi province and Mallamma's war against Shivaji Maharaj. This programme has been organised with his concern and love for the State, Bommai said.

Panchamasali Jagadguru Sri Vachanananda, PWD minister CC Patil and others were present at the event. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

