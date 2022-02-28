Left Menu

UK stocks slump on tough sanctions on Russia; BP slides

UK stocks dropped on Monday after Western nations imposed tough new sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, while oil major BP slid following its decision to exit the oil-rich country by abandoning its stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft.

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-02-2022 13:47 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 13:46 IST
UK stocks slump on tough sanctions on Russia; BP slides
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK stocks dropped on Monday after Western nations imposed tough new sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, while oil major BP slid following its decision to exit the oil-rich country by abandoning its stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft. The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 1.0% in early trading, while the domestically focussed mid-cap index dropped 0.8%.

Oil major BP declined 4.9% after it said it had decided to exit its 19.75% stake in Rosneft after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Russia's rouble plunged nearly 30% to a record low, after Western nations imposed sanctions, including blocking big Russian banks from the SWIFT global payments system.

President Vladimir Putin put Russia's nuclear deterrent on high alert on Sunday in the face of a barrage of Western reprisals for his war on Ukraine. Losses on the commodity-heavy FTSE 100 were smaller than its European peers, aided by nearly a 4% jump in oil prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
3
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022