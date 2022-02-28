Italy's foreign minister visiting Algeria with Eni CEO on energy cooperation
Italy's foreign minister is visiting Algeria with the head of energy group Eni to discuss energy cooperation in light of the Ukraine crisis, the ministry said on Monday.
Eni has strategic long-term gas contracts with both Russia and Algeria.
