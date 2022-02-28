Left Menu

EMERGING MARKETS-Rouble plunges, EM currencies dented as West ratchets up Russia sanctions

The Russian central bank's efforts to stanch the rouble's fall, such as raising its key policy rate to 20% and ordering companies to sell 80% of their foreign currency revenues, had limited effect. "The sanctions have caused turmoil in Russia's financial markets ...

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-02-2022 14:29 IST
EMERGING MARKETS-Rouble plunges, EM currencies dented as West ratchets up Russia sanctions
Russia's rouble plummeted against the dollar on Monday, leading losses among developing world currencies after a clutch of Western nations imposed biting new sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. The rouble slid nearly 30% to hit a record low against the dollar, slammed by the sanctions including restrictions on key Russian banks to use global payments network SWIFT. The Russian central bank's efforts to stanch the rouble's fall, such as raising its key policy rate to 20% and ordering companies to sell 80% of their foreign currency revenues, had limited effect.

"The sanctions have caused turmoil in Russia's financial markets ... all of this will accelerate Russia's economic downturn – a fall in GDP of around 5% now looks likely," said Neil Shearing, group chief economist at Capital Economics. Ukraine said negotiations with Moscow would be held at the Belarusian-Ukrainian border.

Meanwhile, RBC Capital Markets wrote in a note the sanctions' immediate impact is extremely severe for Russia's financial sector and the central bank will be hamstrung because it will not be able to access much of its reserves. The dollar index, which measures the currency against six peers, gained as much as 0.83%, while the broader MSCI emerging market currency index lost 0.8%, and its stocks counterpart slipped 0.4%.

The escalating Russia-Ukraine military crisis has spurred investors to shift money away from riskier emerging markets and into safer avenues such as the U.S. dollar and gold . Adding to market jitters, Putin put Russia's "deterrence forces" - which wield nuclear weapons - on high alert on Sunday.

Russian sovereign dollar bonds dropped 28 cents to hit record lows, while Ukraine sovereign dollar bonds sank as much as 17 cents, with most issues trading at record lows of around 35 cents, according to Tradeweb. Meanwhile, energy major BP, the biggest foreign investor in Russia, said it was abandoning its stake in oil company Rosneft at a cost of up to $25 billion, shrinking its oil and gas reserves in half.

In other emerging markets, Turkey's lira shed 0.6% and South Africa's rand fell 1.4%, hurt by broad risk-off appetite towards emerging market assets. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2022, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2022, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

