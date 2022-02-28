Poland-Lithuania gas pipeline to open May 1, ahead of schedule -operator
Reuters | Updated: 28-02-2022 15:07 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 15:05 IST
A natural gas pipeline linking Poland and Lithuania will open on May 1, earlier than the scheduled mid-2022 start, Polish grid operator Gaz System said on Monday.
The pipeline's first volume auctions will be held in April for capacity available in either direction from May to September, Gaz System said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement