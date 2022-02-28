EU to activate power grid emergency synchronisation - Simson
The European Commission will ask member states on Monday to activate an emergency synchronization procedure for the bloc's power grid, Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said in a tweet.
"I believe this is the only possible course of action in current circumstances," she said.
