HEADLINES * Russian invasion forces seized two small cities in southeastern Ukraine and the area around a nuclear power plant, the Interfax news agency reported on Monday but ran into stiff resistance elsewhere as Moscow's diplomatic and economic isolation deepened.

* Blasts were heard in the capital of Kyiv and in the major city of Kharkiv on Monday morning, Ukrainian officials said, while a residential building in the city of Chernihiv in northern Ukraine was on fire after being struck by a missile. * NATO partners are providing Ukraine with air-defense missiles and anti-tank weapons, NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg said in a tweet, adding that he had held another phone conversation with Ukraine's president earlier.

* A Ukrainian delegation has arrived at the border with Belarus for talks with Russian representatives that will focus on achieving an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian forces, the Ukrainian presidency said in a statement. * Britain said it was taking further measures against Russia in concert with the United States and European Union, effectively cutting off Moscow's major financial institutions from Western financial markets.

* Russia's central bank more than doubled its key policy rate and introduced some capital controls as it scrambled to shield the economy from unprecedented Western sanctions that sent the rouble tumbling to record lows * European nations and Canada moved to shut their airspace to Russian aircraft in an unprecedented move. Canada said Aeroflot violated a ban on aircraft from the country using Canadian airspace.

* Crude oil jumped while the rouble plunged nearly 30% to a fresh record low after new sanctions were imposed, including blocking some banks from the SWIFT international payments system. * Energy major BP opened a new front in the West's campaign to isolate Russia's economy, with its decision to quit the oil-rich country the most aggressive move yet by a company in response to Moscow's invasion.

* The European Union will fund weapons for Ukraine to help it defend itself against Russia's invasion, top EU officials said on Sunday. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation". * At least 352 civilians, including 14 children, had been killed since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Ukraine's health ministry said on Sunday, with 1,684 people wounded.

* People fleeing Ukraine poured into central Europe, with queues at border crossings stretching for kilometres after the invasion pushed nearly 400,000 people to seek safety abroad. * Tens of thousands of people across Europe marched in protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Sunday. More than 5,500 people have been detained at various anti-war protests in Russia since the invasion began.

* Ukraine lodged a case against Russia at world court, citing erroneous allegations of genocide against Kyiv.

