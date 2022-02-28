Left Menu

Poland-Lithuania gas link to open ahead of schedule amid Russia supply worries

GIPL will allow Poland to boost LNG imports and to ship gas to the Baltic states to smooth out any interruptions. The pipeline, designed to have a capacity to ship 2.4 billion cubic meters of gas per year in both directions, was financed by the European Union to help Poland and the Baltic states boost supply security.

Reuters | Updated: 28-02-2022 16:58 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 16:47 IST
Poland-Lithuania gas link to open ahead of schedule amid Russia supply worries
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A natural gas pipeline called GIPL linking Poland and Lithuania will open on May 1, earlier than the scheduled mid-2022 start, linking the Polish grid with a route to a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Lithuania. The earlier start was announced by the Polish grid operator Gaz System after Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Thursday gave rise to worries that Russian gas supplies to Europe could be cut.

Poland and Lithuania had been an discussing early start to the project for weeks amid the fears of energy supply disruption, senior government sources told Reuters. GIPL will allow Poland to boost LNG imports and to ship gas to the Baltic states to smooth out any interruptions.

The pipeline, designed to have a capacity to ship 2.4 billion cubic meters of gas per year in both directions, was financed by the European Union to help Poland and the Baltic states boost supply security. Russia's Gazprom supplies half of Poland's 20bcm gas consumption, but the long-term contract expires at the end of this year and Warsaw doesn't plan to renew it.

The country aims to replace these supplies with shipments via Baltic Pipe, linking Poland with Norway from the autumn of 2022. The Baltic States of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia were once ruled from Moscow but now are part of both NATO and the EU.

Baltic officials said that Incukalns gas storage in Latvia and the LNG import facility in Lithuania give reasonable security against gas supply disruptions from Russia. Latvia ordered additional LNG into Incukalns last week to secure the country's gas supply.

AUCTIONS IN APRIL The First auctions will be held in April for capacity to ship the fuel available in either direction from May to September, Gaz System said.

The technical capacity for transit from Poland to Lithuania will amount to 2,564,500 kilowatt-hours per hour and interruptible capacity from Lithuania to Poland at 2,419,550 kWh/h during the period, Gaz System said. That would allow the shipment of 173 million cubic meters of fuel per month from Lithuania to Poland and, 164mcm/month in the opposite direction, according to Reuters calculations.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
3
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022