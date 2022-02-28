Paddy procurement reaches 707.24 lakh tn in 2021-22 season: Food Min

The Centre has procured 707.24 lakh tonne of paddy in the ongoing 2021-22 marketing year so far at the minimum support price (MSP) from over 96 lakh farmers across the country, the Union Food Ministry said on Monday.

''Till now, about 96.41 lakh farmers have been benefited with an MSP value of Rs 1,38,619.58 crore,'' the ministry said in a statement.

A quantity of 707.24 lakh tonne of paddy has been procured till February 27 of the ongoing 2021-22 marketing year, it said.

Out of the total procurement undertaken so far, maximum of 186.85 lakh tonne of paddy has been procured from Punjab, followed by 92.01 lakh tonne from Chhattisgarh, 70.22 lakh tonne from Telangana, 55.30 lakh tonne from Haryana and 64.93 lakh tonne from Uttar Pradesh till February 27 of the ongoing marketing year.

The paddy marketing season normally begins from October and runs through September.

During the 2020-21 marketing season, the government had procured 895.83 lakh tonne of paddy at a MSP value of Rs 1,69,133.26 crore.

The government undertakes procurement operations through state-run Food Corporation of India (FCI) as well as state agencies.

The government buys largely paddy and wheat to protect farmers with MSP as well as use the procured grains for distribution through ration shops for the poor beneficiaries registered under the National Food Security Act at highly subsidized rates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)