Here's what you need to know about the Ukraine crisis right now: HEADLINES

* Talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials began on the Belarusian border on Monday, Moscow said, as Russia's diplomatic and economic isolation deepened four days after it invaded Ukraine, the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two. * Blasts were heard in the capital Kyiv and in the major city of Kharkiv on Monday morning, Ukrainian officials said, while a residential building in Chernihiv in northern Ukraine was on fire after being struck by a missile.

* NATO partners are providing Ukraine with air-defense missiles and anti-tank weapons, NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg said in a tweet, adding that he had held another phone conversation with Ukraine's president earlier. * Airlines on Monday braced for a potentially lengthy sanctions war after the European Union banned Russian airlines and Moscow pledged to retaliate. Dozens of flights were canceled or sent on costly detours as the crisis-hit airline shares.

* Britain said it was taking further measures against Russia in concert with the United States and European Union, effectively cutting off Moscow's major financial institutions from Western financial markets. * Russia's central bank more than doubled its key policy rate and introduced some capital controls as it scrambled to shield the economy from unprecedented Western sanctions that sent the rouble tumbling to record lows.

* The European arm of Sberbank, Russia's biggest lender, faces failure, the European Central Bank said on Monday, after a run on its deposits. * Crude oil jumped while the rouble plunged nearly 30% to a fresh record low after new sanctions were imposed, including blocking some banks from the SWIFT international payments system.

* Energy major BP opened a new front in the West's campaign to isolate Russia's economy, with its decision to quit the oil-rich country the most aggressive move yet by a company in response to Moscow's invasion. * The European Union will fund weapons for Ukraine to help it defend itself against Russia's invasion, top EU officials said on Sunday. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".

* At least 352 civilians, including 14 children, had been killed since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Ukraine's health ministry said on Sunday, with 1,684 people wounded. * The head of a U.N. agency said on Monday over 500,000 people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries since the start of Russia's invasion last week. Refugees poured into central Europe with queues at border crossings stretching for kilometers.

* Tens of thousands of people across Europe marched in protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Sunday. More than 5,500 people have been detained at various anti-war protests in Russia since the invasion began. * Ukraine lodged a case against Russia at world court, citing erroneous allegations of genocide against Kyiv.