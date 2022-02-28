France says it is urgent that Iran talks end this week
28-02-2022
It is urgent to end negotiations over reviving a 2015 nuclear deal between world powers and Iran this week, France's foreign ministry said on Monday.
"There is indeed critical urgency to conclude the negotiations this week," spokeswoman Anne-Claire Legendre told reporters in a daily briefing.
