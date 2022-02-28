OPEC chief defends oil and gas investments in Africa

OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said on Monday it would be a tragedy if Africa's oil and gas resources became stranded assets because of the global drive towards decarbonisation and that any talk of halting investments in the field was misguided.

"It would be a tragedy of unimaginable proportions if despite billions of dollars being poured into investments for these resources (oil and gas in Africa) these went west as stranded assets," he told an energy conference in the Nigerian capital Abuja, appearing by video link.

