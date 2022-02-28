Left Menu

J-K: BSF airlifts three patients in need of immediate medical attention from snow-laden Kupwara village

Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday airlifted three patients who needed immediate medical attention from a snow-laden village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara.

28-02-2022
BSF personnel with the patients. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday airlifted three patients who needed immediate medical attention from a snow-laden village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara. Three patients namely Hafsa Sajjad, 16, resident of Tangdhar; Zahoor Ahmed Khan resident of Teetwal along with one other were evacuated from Tangdhar sector, district Kupwara in north Kashmir, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Kashmir Frontier informed.

The PRO also said that BSF evacuated the patients at the special request of district administration Kupwara. The PRO further revealed that due to the closure of the only road, which passes through Sadhna Top, the Kupwara administration made a special request. Raja Babu Singh, Inspector General (IG) of BSF Kashmir reiterated, "We are always there to serve the people of Kashmir". The IG also ensured that the well-being of the people is their first and foremost priority.

"We are here to win the hearts and minds of the local populace through our benevolent and compassionate deeds," he added. (ANI)

