Here's what you need to know about the Ukraine crisis right now: HEADLINES

* Russia's defence ministry said on Monday its nuclear missile forces and Northern and Pacific fleets had been placed on enhanced combat duty, Interfax news agency reported, in line with an order the previous day from President Vladimir Putin. * Ceasefire talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials began on the Belarusian border on Monday as Russia faced deepening economic isolation four days after invading Ukraine. Ukraine's presidency said the aim of the talks should include a complete withdrawal of Russian forces.

* Blasts were heard in the capital Kyiv and in the major city of Kharkiv on Monday morning, Ukrainian officials said, while a residential building in Chernihiv in northern Ukraine was on fire after being struck by a missile. * NATO partners are providing Ukraine with air-defence missiles and anti-tank weapons, NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg said in a tweet.

* Ukrainian officials are publicly soliciting Russian passwords and details of Russian cyber weaknesses, posting an appeal on Twitter for information could help hackers break into Russian networks. Over the weekend Ukraine's vice premier said Kyiv was creating an "IT army" to fight against Russia's digital intrusions * The head of a U.N. agency said on Monday over 500,000 people have fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries since the start of Russia's invasion. Poland sought to ease passage into the European Union on Monday for around quarter of a million Ukrainians waiting at border crossings in freezing conditions after fleeing the Russian invasion.

SANCTIONS AND ECONOMIC FALL-OUT * Russia's central bank more than doubled its key policy rate and introduced some capital controls as it scrambled to shield the economy from unprecedented Western sanctions that sent the rouble tumbling to record lows.

* Airlines on Monday braced for a potentially lengthy sanctions war after the European Union banned Russian airlines and Moscow pledged to retaliate. Dozens of flights were cancelled or sent on costly detours as the crisis hit airline shares. * Russia on Monday barred airlines from 36 countries including Britain, Germany, Spain, Italy and Canada from using Russian airspace in a retaliatory move after sweeping sanctions targeting its aviation sector.

* Britain said it was taking further measures against Russia in concert with the United States and European Union, effectively cutting off Moscow's major financial institutions from Western financial markets. * Energy giant BP, global bank HSBC and the world's biggest aircraft leasing firm AerCap joined a growing list of Western firms looking to exit Russia as Western sanctions tightened the screws on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

* Crude oil jumped while the rouble plunged nearly 30% to a fresh record low after new sanctions were imposed, including blocking some banks from the SWIFT international payments system. QUOTES

* "I took a train from Kyiv to Lviv to a point where the taxi put us. I walked the last 50 kilometres," a Ukrainian woman said on arrival at a border crossing with Poland in snowy freezing weather. COMING UP

* Emergency meeting of European Union energy ministers at around 1630 GMT on Monday * U.N. General Assembly emergency session on Ukraine scheduled at 1500 GMT

* U.N. Security Council meeting on Ukraine's humanitarian situation at 2000 GMT (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Mark Heinrich)

