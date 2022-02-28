Left Menu

Ukraine to EU: connect us to your energy grid as soon as possible

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 28-02-2022 19:19 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 19:19 IST
Ukraine's energy minister appealed on Monday to the European Union to integrate Ukraine into the ENTSO-E electricity transmission network, saying the Russian invasion of Ukraine meant Ukraine no longer would buy power from Belarus or Russia. "We have proved the seriousness of our intentions to integrate with the European system, even in this difficult time of war," Herman Halushchenko said in a statement.

"Despite military aggression by Russia, rocket attacks, attacks on critical infrastructure, the Ukrainian power system, working autonomously, has proven its reliability and security of electricity supply to consumers."

