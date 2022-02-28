EU expects countries to back emergency power grid link with Ukraine

The European Union's energy policy chief said on Monday she expected ministers from EU countries to back a proposal for Ukraine's electricity grid to be synchronised with the European network as soon as possible.

"I expect that energy ministers will support the emergency synchronization of Ukraine's power grid with the European grid as soon as possible," EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson said on her arrival to a meeting of EU energy ministers in Brussels. Ukraine has started testing its power grid in a step to link it to a European network and decouple from a grid linked to Russia, which invaded the country on Thursday.

