J-K: Apple growers expecting bumper harvest in Kashmir valley this year

Apple growers in the Kashmir valley are happy as they expect a bumper apple harvest this year due to heavy snowfall and moderate temperature in those areas where these apples are grown. A good snowfall coupled with moderate temperature and other favorable conditions in the valley is expected to result in a bumper crop of apples this year. Apples are grown in Kashmir valley in 1.25 Lakh hectare of land and the total production is almost 20 Lakhs metric tonnes.

Speaking to ANI, Director-General of Horticulture, Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat said, "Snowfall is a good omen for apples and they are thankful for almighty that this snowfall has occurred as it will help the production and also growers should take precautions measures so that no disease is on apples. He also said that the department is also sampling all the pesticides across Kashmir valley so that no orchards are damaged by any pesticides". Local apple grower Mudasir said that February snowfall is beneficial for apples and if this snowfall had not happened it could have created many problems for them.

He also lauded the role of Horticulture for guiding them, he said, "I am thankful to the horticulture department for giving us the advisory for every snowfall." He further said that he is hopeful for the bumper apple crop production this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)