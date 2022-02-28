FPOs need to adopt new tech to optimise productivity: Chintala

To optimise yield and productivity, Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) need to adopt new technologies, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) Chairman G R Chintala said on Monday.

''While production increases, productivity remains a challenge and to overcome this challenge FPOs need to leverage new technologies such as AI and Blockchain towards optimising collectivisation benefits,'' Chintala said.

He was speaking at the FPO summit organised by CII and NCDEX IPF TRUST in partnership with NABARD and NABCONS.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India Whole Time Member S K Mohanty said that price exchange platforms enable FPOs towards better bargaining power through price risk management and should be leveraged as a market channel for better income levels.

Stressing on the need for facilitating access to finance for FPOs, National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange Ltd (NCDEX) Managing Director and CEO Arun Raste said treating FPOs at par with farmers in terms of access to finance will provide a huge boost to the model.

Industry body CII' s FPO Business Service Unit is working towards empowering farmers through input linkage, market linkage and capacity building towards making value chains competitive, climate resilient and ensuring better qualities for better price realisation, CII National Council on Agriculture Chairman and ITC and CMD Sanjiv Puri said.

