Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as West ratchets up sanctions against Russia

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-02-2022 20:08 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 20:04 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as West ratchets up sanctions against Russia
Representative Image Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures
  • Country:
  • United States

Wall Street's main indexes fell at the open on Monday as investors assessed the fallout from a new set of sanctions imposed by the Western countries on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 188.13 points, or 0.55%, at the open to 33,870.62.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 30.48 points, or 0.70%, at 4,354.17, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 123.80 points, or 0.90%, to 13,570.83 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
3
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022