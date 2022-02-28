Left Menu

Swiss believe Russia rather unlikely to use nuclear weapons - minister

Updated: 28-02-2022 20:08 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 20:05 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@Violapamherd)
Swiss officials have concluded that Russia is rather unlikely to use its nuclear weapons against the West in a conflict over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Defence Minister Viola Amherd said on Monday after Switzerland adopted EU sanctions against Russia.

"We are, of course, looking at all scenarios, but our investigations indicate that the likelihood of these nuclear weapons being used is low," she told a news conference in Bern.

