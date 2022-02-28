Swiss believe Russia rather unlikely to use nuclear weapons - minister
Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 28-02-2022 20:08 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 20:05 IST
- Country:
- United States
Swiss officials have concluded that Russia is rather unlikely to use its nuclear weapons against the West in a conflict over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Defence Minister Viola Amherd said on Monday after Switzerland adopted EU sanctions against Russia.
"We are, of course, looking at all scenarios, but our investigations indicate that the likelihood of these nuclear weapons being used is low," she told a news conference in Bern.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Australia evacuates embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine
UPDATE 1-Australia evacuates embassy in Kyiv, calls on China to speak up for Ukraine
WRAPUP 10-Biden tells Putin Ukraine invasion would bring decisive response
Switzerland to vote on becoming first nation to ban animal testing
Blinken says Ukraine embassy drawdown prudent given high risk of Russian invasion