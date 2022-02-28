Left Menu

Russia's PSB denies owning oil tanker targeted by U.S. sanctions

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-02-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 20:26 IST
Russia's Promsvyazbank (PSB) said on Monday its unit PSB Leasing did not own the oil tanker Linda, among five ships targeted by U.S. sanctions following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

PSB said in a statement the tanker was redeemed by its owner in April last year.

According to shipping data, the ship is en route to Malaysia where it is expected to arrive on Sunday.

