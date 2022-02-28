Russia's PSB denies owning oil tanker targeted by U.S. sanctions
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-02-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 20:26 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia's Promsvyazbank (PSB) said on Monday its unit PSB Leasing did not own the oil tanker Linda, among five ships targeted by U.S. sanctions following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
PSB said in a statement the tanker was redeemed by its owner in April last year.
According to shipping data, the ship is en route to Malaysia where it is expected to arrive on Sunday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Australia evacuates embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine
UPDATE 1-Australia evacuates embassy in Kyiv, calls on China to speak up for Ukraine
WRAPUP 10-Biden tells Putin Ukraine invasion would bring decisive response
Blinken says Ukraine embassy drawdown prudent given high risk of Russian invasion
U.S. staff of OSCE begins pullout from Donetsk in eastern Ukraine