Maha: Adult tiger found dead in Chandrapur forest; territorial fight suspected

An adult tiger was found dead on Monday morning in Nagbhid forest under Bramhapuri division of Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, an official said.

The tiger, around 13 years old and officially named T-11, may have died in a territorial fight with another big cat, he said.

''The carcass was found near Huma Beat by staff patrolling to detect electrocution devices. The tiger's neck and claws have injury marks. There are visible marks of a fight between tigers at the spot,'' Chief Conservator of Forest N R Praveen said.

A post mortem has been carried out as per National Tiger Conservation Authority guidelines, he said.

