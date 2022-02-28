Left Menu

Maha: Adult tiger found dead in Chandrapur forest; territorial fight suspected

There are visible marks of a fight between tigers at the spot, Chief Conservator of Forest N R Praveen said.A post mortem has been carried out as per National Tiger Conservation Authority guidelines, he said.

PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 28-02-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 20:41 IST
Maha: Adult tiger found dead in Chandrapur forest; territorial fight suspected
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

An adult tiger was found dead on Monday morning in Nagbhid forest under Bramhapuri division of Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, an official said.

The tiger, around 13 years old and officially named T-11, may have died in a territorial fight with another big cat, he said.

''The carcass was found near Huma Beat by staff patrolling to detect electrocution devices. The tiger's neck and claws have injury marks. There are visible marks of a fight between tigers at the spot,'' Chief Conservator of Forest N R Praveen said.

A post mortem has been carried out as per National Tiger Conservation Authority guidelines, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
3
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022