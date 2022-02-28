Left Menu

IEA to hold extraordinary ministerial meeting on Tuesday - Birol

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-02-2022 20:46 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 20:44 IST
IEA to hold extraordinary ministerial meeting on Tuesday - Birol
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
The International Energy Agency (IEA) will hold an extraordinary ministerial meeting on Tuesday on the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on the oil supply, its executive director Fatih Birol said on Twitter.

"We will hold an extraordinary ministerial tomorrow on the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on oil supply and how IEA members can play a role in stabilising energy markets," he said.

The Paris-based watchdog has pledged to protect the global energy security following the Russian invasion which has led to soaring oil prices. (Reporting By Susanna Twidale; editing by John Stonestreet)

