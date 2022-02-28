IEA to hold extraordinary ministerial meeting on Tuesday - Birol
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The International Energy Agency (IEA) will hold an extraordinary ministerial meeting on Tuesday on the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on the oil supply, its executive director Fatih Birol said on Twitter.
"We will hold an extraordinary ministerial tomorrow on the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on oil supply and how IEA members can play a role in stabilising energy markets," he said.
The Paris-based watchdog has pledged to protect the global energy security following the Russian invasion which has led to soaring oil prices. (Reporting By Susanna Twidale; editing by John Stonestreet)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Blinken says Ukraine embassy drawdown prudent given high risk of Russian invasion
Blinken says risk of Russian invasion high enough to justify U.S. embassy drawdown
Russians hold off Norway and France for Olympic relay gold
Sports News Roundup: Ice hockey - Slovakian teen turns into Games goal machine; Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva's failed drug test and more
US: Over 130,000 Russian troops now staged outside Ukraine