India to supply fertilisers to Nepal to help farmers boost agricultural productivity

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 28-02-2022 20:48 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 20:47 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

India has signed an MoU with Nepal to supply chemical fertilisers to farmers in the Himalayan nation to overcome the recurring fertiliser shortage and boost their agricultural productivity, the Indian embassy said here on Monday.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), under which India will supply Urea and Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP) fertilisers to Nepal as part of a Government to Government (G2G) arrangement, was signed by India's Chemical and Fertiliser Secretary Rajesh Kumar Chaturvedi and Nepalese Agriculture Secretary Dr Govinda Prasad Sharma during a virtual ceremony.

Nepal's Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Development Mahindra Ray Yadav and officials from the Indian embassy also attended the virtual ceremony.

The signing of this MoU is expected to help address the recurring fertiliser shortages in Nepal and enable improved agricultural productivity for the direct benefit of Nepali farmers, the Indian embassy said in a statement issued after the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Chaturvedi highlighted the close and multi-faceted nature of India-Nepal ties and hoped that the MoU will further boost bilateral cooperation in the agriculture sector by supporting Nepal's economy and food security.

